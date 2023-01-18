Candidates who have cleared the cut-off will be able to appear for the SBI PO Main Exam., which is slated to be conducted on January 30.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of its SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The results can be found on SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in . Candidates who have cleared the cut-off will be able to appear for the SBI PO Main Exam. The SBI PO Main Exam is slated to be conducted on January 30

How to check SBI PO Prelims results

1.

2, Find the Careers tab and select it.

3. Click on the link for the SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2022 on the next screen.

4. Enter your Roll Number or Registration Number along with your Date of Birth.

5. Write in the captcha code and log in.

6. Your results will be displayed on the next page.

7. Download the results for future use and reference

The SBI PO Prelims 2022 were conducted between December 17-20. The exams would be used to select qualifying candidates who could appear for the SBI PO Main Exam. There are currently 1,673 vacancies for probationary officers in SBI across the country.

The SBI PO Main Exam or Phase II exam will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the objective test and candidates will have to type their answers into a computer for the test.

The final part of the evaluation or Phase III is the Psychometric Test. This 50-mark test consists of group exercises and interviews. Candidates will need to separately qualify in both their Phase II and Phase III tests in order to be considered for the final merit list.