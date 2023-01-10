The SBI PO Preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of the SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

SBI will fill as many as 1,673 posts through this recruitment drive. It is worth noting that only those who clear this preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination.

According to the official notice, the main examination will be conducted in January or February.

In addition to the results of the preliminary examination, SBI will also issue admit cards for the Mains exam to selected candidates. In order to download the results, candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and password.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Process to check the results

-Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

-Navigate to the career tab and look for the latest announcement section.

-Candidates will have to enter their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth.

-After submitting the details, the results of the SBI PO prelims 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

-Candidates can go through the same, download it and take its printout.

SBI PO 2022: How is the cut-off calculated?

The cut-off of this examination is calculated by factoring in aspects like the number of applicants, number of vacancies, level of exam and the previous year's cut-off marks. SBI is supposed to release the cut-off on its official website as soon as the result is released. Candidates who manage to score above the cut-off will be eligible to sit for the Mains exam. The merit list release date has not been released as of now and candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to keep a check on important updates.