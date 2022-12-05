All candidates who have applied for the SBI (probationary officer) PO preliminary exams will have their admit cards available on the SBI website from today. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download your admit card.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for its upcoming exam for the post of SBI probationary officer (PO). The bank has released the admit cards on its official website today, December 5. All candidates who have applied for the SBI PO preliminary exams will have their admit cards available on the official website ready for download.
Recommended ArticlesView All
'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling
IST2 Min(s) Read
There are 1,673 probationary officers (PO) vacancies with SBI. The preliminary exams will be conducted on December 17-20. The prelims will be followed by a mains examination, and psychometric test (group discussion/interview). The preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks and will be held for one-hour duration.
You can download the admit card here.
How to download admit card
On the IBPS website: