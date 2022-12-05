All candidates who have applied for the SBI (probationary officer) PO preliminary exams will have their admit cards available on the SBI website from today. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download your admit card.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for its upcoming exam for the post of SBI probationary officer (PO). The bank has released the admit cards on its official website today, December 5. All candidates who have applied for the SBI PO preliminary exams will have their admit cards available on the official website ready for download.

There are 1,673 probationary officers (PO) vacancies with SBI. The preliminary exams will be conducted on December 17-20. The prelims will be followed by a mains examination, and psychometric test (group discussion/interview). The preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks and will be held for one-hour duration.

You can download the admit card here.

How to download admit card

Click on the official link and open the webpage. If the link doesn’t work then you can check the details on SBI website.

On SBI website, select the 'Careers' tab, in the menu bar select 'Join SBI’, and then navigate to the 'Current Openings' option and select 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers'

Choose the ‘Download SBI PO Admit Card 2022’ option when it appears

Enter your login credentials — registration/roll number and password. The registration/roll number will be available on your application and the password is your date of birth in the DD-MM-YY format.

On the IBPS website:

Select the ‘Login’ button and navigate to the next screen and enter your registration/roll number and password.