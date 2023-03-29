SBI is looking for an external consultant to conduct employee engagement survey, here are all the details

This assignment will focus on different human resource policies, work culture, working atmosphere, support system, supervisory control, leadership quality, and training and development, according to SBI. Furthermore, the survey must assess SBI's manpower planning, transfer processes, and grievance redress mechanisms.

State Bank of India is looking for an external consultant to work on conducting an employee engagement survey across its operations.

According to a public tender document titled ‘request for proposal (RFP) for selection of consultant for employee engagement survey in the bank’ the RFP is available on the bank’s website till March 31.

Last date for submission of the bid is March 31 and it can be submitted ta https://etender.sbi/SBI/. The declaration of successful bidder will be done on April 10.

The survey will cover the 17 circles of India’s largest bank, and its corporate centre establishments. Different geographical areas/ population groups like Rural, Semi-urban, Urban and Metro would be covered. As on 31 December, SBI had 240,198 staff members, comprising 106,429 officers, 95,992 assistants, 32,138 subordinate staff, and 5,639 contractual officials.

“The Selected bidders would be appointed by the Bank for a period of three years. The assignment includes 3 annual surveys. Additionally, there will be 06 pulse surveys to analyse the impact of the actions implemented by the Bank based on annual surveys, as per the requirement of the Bank. The consultant has to prepare and handover an action plan for a continuous in-house survey/ feedback system also,” SBI said in the RFP.

Also read: SBI Foundation announces 11th Youth for India Fellowship Program for rural development

This assignment will focus on different human resource policies, work culture, working atmosphere, support system, supervisory control, leadership quality, and training and development, according to SBI. Furthermore, the survey must assess SBI's manpower planning, transfer processes, and grievance redress mechanisms.

“The consultant will arrange for the development of a survey questionnaire format suitable for the purpose. The survey questionnaire format will be prepared based on diagnostic discussions with the top management of the bank, the leadership groups within the bank and sample-focussed target groups," it said.

Further the bank also notified that the proposal submitted by bidders should also indicate specific milestones and deliverables for raising bills for part payment subject to other conditions.

The payment to the bidders will only be made only upon the completion of the work / assignment to the satisfaction of the Bank. Payment Shall be made after deducting Tax Deductible at Source as applicable, added SBI.

“Further, if all or any of the deliverables as mentioned in the RFP are not submitted by the service provider during the course of the assignment, the Bank shall not be liable to pay the professional fees quoted by the Bidder,” notified SBI.

Also read: SBI and Multiples Private Equity Fund invest in Tube Investments subsidiary