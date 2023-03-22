SBI Foundation announces 11th Youth for India Fellowship Program for rural development

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO of SBI Foundation, in a statement, said, “The SBI Youth for India program aims to fill the gap that exists between urban youth’s aspiration to contribute to the development sector and experience rural reality.”

State Bank Group’s CSR arm SBI Foundation is inviting applications for the eleventh edition of the Youth for India Fellowship program. This fellowship program provides a framework for educated urban youth, both professionals and fresh graduates, to join hands and foster change with rural communities and NGOs at the grassroots across 17 Indian states.

The applicants for this 13-month fellowship program must be Indian Citizens, Overseas Citizens of India, or Citizens of Bhutan and Nepal. They must also be willing to adjust and adapt to rural life and work towards sustainable rural development goals. The last date to apply for the same is April 30, 2022.

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship works on 12 thematic areas - Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft and Alternate Energy. During the Fellowship program, the applicants would work on one of these 12 areas.

Over the last decade, Youth for India has seen active participation from hundreds of Indian youth, which also included Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). The Program, in terms of capacity building, has impacted over 1,00,000 beneficiaries through the Fellows' interventions. These interventions were carried out in more than 200 Villages across 20 States in India.

According to SBI Foundation, 34 fellowship alumni have either founded or initiated a program, enterprise or non-profit. Among some notable alumni are - Siddharth Daga, Co-founder of NeoMotion, which customises Tech-Enabled Wheelchairs, who appeared on SharkTank this season; Shriti Pandey, who founded ‘Strawcture’ in 2018 and was covered in Forbes 30 under 30 in the 2021 edition for her use of technology that helps reduce pollution by compressing crop waste into agri-fibre panels for industrial and commercial builds.

The State Bank Group’s CSR arm also revealed that more than 100 fellowship alumni pursue higher studies in development domains after their SBI Youth for India Fellowship experience, and about 70 percent go on to pursue careers in the social sector by working in Rural Development, Public Policy/Governance, Academia among others.

Benefits of applying for Youth for India Fellowship 2023:

Monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 for living expenses.

Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for transport expenses.

A readjustment allowance of Rs 50,000 upon successful completion of the fellowship.

Selection Process:

Preliminary Application: Fill out the Preliminary application form. In this stage, the candidates are required to share their basic details like professional background, academic details, etc.

Online Assessment: The selected applicant will be invited for the Online Assessment Stage, where they will be required to answer in-depth essay questions, which will give a glimpse into the applicant’s worldviews, perceptions, and overall approach towards the fellowship.

Personality Assessment and Interview: To understand certain attitudinal aspects of the potential candidates, they will be required to take the personality assessment test. Post successful completion of this test, the candidates will be invited for the final interview for an interaction with a Selection Board.

The selected candidates will be given certain documents related to NGOs thematic program areas, helping them to start their initial planning.