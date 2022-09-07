SBI invites applications for clerk jobs: Here is how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up more than 5,000 vacancies of junior associates in the clerical cadre. SBI will be looking at filling posts in 15 circles across 31 states and Union Territories.

The online application process starts today, September 7, and will continue till September 27. Interested candidates can check the SBI recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria and apply for the posts at the official websites -- https://bank.sbi/web/careers and https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

According to the notification released by the bank, the preliminary examination for the SBI Clerk 2022 jobs is likely to be conducted in November this year while the main examination will tentatively be held in December 2022 or January 2023.

Eligibility

Candidates who are above the age of 20 years and less than 28 years as on August 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022. The bank will allow some relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

To apply for the SBI Clerk 2022 posts, the candidates should also be a graduate of any recognised university. Students who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation are also eligible to apply. However, once selected, these candidates will have to present their passing certificate by November 30, 2022.

Application fee

Reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM) will not have to pay any application fee for the SBI Clerk 2022 vacancies. However, general category candidates, OBC and EWS will have to pay Rs 750 to apply for the posts.

How to apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the SBI Clerk 2022 jobs. Applicants should note that SBI will accept applications only through the online mode.

Candidates need to visit the bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on \Join US’ tab on the homepage.

A new page will open where Roles@SBI are defined. Click on Junior Associates and again select “Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)”.

Candidates will be directed to a new login and registration page.

Once the registration is done, the candidate can log in using the generated credentials.

They need to fill in the SBI Clerk 2022 application form.

Candidates will be asked to upload the documents.

They will also have to pay the application fee and submit the form.

Once submitted, candidates can take a printout of the form for future reference.

If candidates face any problem in filling up the form or paying the fees, they can get in touch with the helpdesk at 022-22820427 (between 11:00 am and 05:00 pm on working days). They can also lodge a complaint at http://cgrs.ibps.in