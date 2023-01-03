English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News

SBI clerk prelims 2022 result declared: Here's how to check and other details

SBI clerk prelims 2022 result declared: Here's how to check and other details

SBI clerk prelims 2022 result declared: Here's how to check and other details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 3, 2023 12:53:22 PM IST (Published)

Candidates can check the SBI Clerk 2022 prelims result on sbi.co.in or ibps.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in or ibps.in. Along with the result SBI has also released the main examination call letter for all qualified candidates.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here’s how to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Result


Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in. the official website of SBI.

Step 2: Go to the careers section displayed at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the current openings under the section.

Step 4: Click on SBI latest results and archives.

Step 5: Click on SBI Preliminary result link under Junior Associates section.

Step 6: Enter your details to login to the SBI portal.

Step 7: Your SBI clerk result will be displayed on the screen.

The SBI Clerk 2022 prelims scorecards and cut-off score has also been released on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination was held on November 12, 2022.

Also read: List of upcoming undergraduate entrance examinations in 2023

Candidates who have qualified in the SBI Clerk prelims exam will next appear for the SBI Clerk main exam 2022 which is scheduled to be held on January 15. In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates give the test in the specified opted local language.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at SBI branches across the country.

As per the official notification, based on the SBI Clerk prelims result, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies (subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

Next Article

GATE 2023 Admit Card to release today: Check how to download and other details

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X