SBI clerk prelims 2022 result declared: Here's how to check and other details

Candidates can check the SBI Clerk 2022 prelims result on sbi.co.in or ibps.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in or ibps.in. Along with the result SBI has also released the main examination call letter for all qualified candidates.
Here’s how to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Result
Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in. the official website of SBI.
Step 2: Go to the careers section displayed at the top of the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the current openings under the section.
Step 4: Click on SBI latest results and archives.
Step 5: Click on SBI Preliminary result link under Junior Associates section.
Step 6: Enter your details to login to the SBI portal.
Step 7: Your SBI clerk result will be displayed on the screen.
The SBI Clerk 2022 prelims scorecards and cut-off score has also been released on the official website, sbi.co.in.
The preliminary examination was held on November 12, 2022.
Candidates who have qualified in the SBI Clerk prelims exam will next appear for the SBI Clerk main exam 2022 which is scheduled to be held on January 15. In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates give the test in the specified opted local language.
This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at SBI branches across the country.
As per the official notification, based on the SBI Clerk prelims result, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies (subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates.