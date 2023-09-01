State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023. As per the notification, the registration process will be starting from September 1 and will be closed by September 21. Candidates can apply for the post through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 6,160 vacancies in the organisation will be filled. However, candidates can apply for the post in one state only.

Eligibility criteria for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023

• The applicant must be a citizen of India.

• The applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute.

• The minimum age to apply for the post is 20 years, while the maximum age is 28 years as of August 1.

• The applicant should have qualified the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) aptitude test.

Application fees and salary

As per the official notification, the application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is Rs 300, while SC/ ST/ PwBD category applicants are exempted from the fees payment while registering themselves.

After the recruitment, the salary of a SBI Apprentice is Rs 15,000 per month. However, the apprentices are not eligible for any other benefits such as the medical allowances, travelling allowances and hostel accommodation.

How to register for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

• Navigate to the “Recruitment” or “Current Openings” section on the homepage.

• Open the Application Form of SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

• Fill the form with required credentials and “Submit”.

• Pay the application form fee by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking.

On completion of the transaction, an e-receipt and application form with the details will be generated. Save and keep a printed copy of the receipt for future references.

Selection process and exam details:

As per the official notification, the online examination is likely to be conducted in the month of October or November, this year. However, the final date of the examination is yet to be announced by SBI

The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of 100 MCQs categorized in four sections as General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. Each section will consist of 25 questions with 1 mark each. In addition to that, except the test of General English sections, other test questions will be set in 13 regional languages as opted by the candidate during the registration.