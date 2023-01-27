The RSMSSB CET 2023 exam is slated to be conducted on February 4, 5 and 11. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be conducted between 9 am and 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the admit card for the upcoming Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Common Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates who had earlier registered for the RSMSSB CET 2023 can go to the official website and download the admit card.

RSMSSB CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Select the link for RSMSSB Common Eligibility Test 2023 admit card.

Login in by entering your registered number and password.

After logging in to the SSO Login, you will be able to view the admit card.

Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam which will be conducted for Group C posts. Candidates will be sorted according to their score in the exam and will be able to apply for posts like Police Constable, Junior Assistant, Grade 2 Clerk, and more.

The age limit for the exam was between 18 and 40.

Candidates should note that they should be present at their respective examination centres at least an hour before the start of the exam. They should be carrying their admit card along with a photo identification document like Driving Licence, Voter ID Card, Pan Card, Aadhar Card or Passport.