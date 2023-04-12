Rs 100 crore worth midday meals over-reported in West Bengal: Education ministry panel

The West Bengal administration over-reported around 16 crore midday meals worth over Rs 100 crore which is provided to school students under the PM POSHAN scheme, a panel appointed by the Ministry of Education to look into alleged irregularities found.

The Joint Review Mission panel found "serious discrepancies in information submitted regarding number of meals served at various levels".

"According to the first and second Quarterly Progress Reports (QPRs) submitted to the Government of India by the state government, about 140.25 crore meals had been served under PM Poshan scheme during April to September 2022. However, as per the QPRs submitted by the districts to the state, the number of meals served was about 124.22 crore. "Thus, there is an over-reporting of over 16 crore meals which is a serious issue. The corresponding material cost works out to be Rs 100 crore," the report said.

The panel also found that there was diversion of funds meant for paying compensation to fire victims, misallocation of food grains, cooking of rice, dal and vegetables up to 70 per cent less than “prescribed quantities”, and usage of expired packets of condiments.

“The state used to claim that more than 95 per cent children availed midday meals on an average basis. However, in all the schools visited, the number of children availing these meals was between 60 to 85 per cent during the period,” it said.

Political row over report

The Trinamool Congress has accused the panel of being politically motivated and not following due procedure.

On April 3, Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu tweeted that the JRM which comprised nutrition experts and other members from the Centre and the state had submitted its report without even informing the project director from the state.

“They have submitted their report without even informing the project director (PD), CMDM, who was the state representative on the team, let alone getting his signature on the report... this is another example of a blatant violation of the Centre-state relations that the central government does regularly,” he had tweeted.

The BJP has raised allegations of corruption against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.