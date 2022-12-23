RRB Group D 2022: Results declared for declared for Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata zones

The Railway Recruitment Boards has declared zone-wise for Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai and more.

The Railway Recruitment Boards have started announcing the results for their RRB Group D 1 exam. The results have been declared zone-wise for Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai and more. Candidates can check their results directly from the official website of rrbcdg.gov.in or visit the website of their respective zone’s RRB.

The results have been declared in PDF format with the roll numbers of those candidates who have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET is expected to be conducted in January 2023.

How to Check RRB Group D Results 2022

Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, rrbcdg.gov.in, or the zonal RRB website.

On the RRB homepage, open the link given for RRB Group D Result 2022 CEN No. RRC-01/2019 CBT Result.

After clicking on the link, select the respective RRB region where you appeared from.

The RRB Group D Result 2022 PDF will appear on the screen. Search for your roll number in the list and download it for future use.

If you cannot access the RRB websites due to high traffic, try opening the web page when less people are trying to login.

The RRB Group D exam was held between August to October, with over 1.1 crore candidates appearing for the exams in order to close the vacancies that were advertised by the RRB. Of these, around 3 lakh candidates will be taken forward to the PET.