RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 to be released soon: Check how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 this week. The phase 4 CBT exam is scheduled for this month. Once released, the admit card will be made available to download on the official regional websites of the RRB such as rrbcdg.gov.in

Here’s how to download RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board/Railway Recruitment Cell from where you have applied for the exam.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the admit card under the latest notice section

Step 3: Log in to the portal using your Registration number, Date of Birth and fill in the Captcha code.

Step 4: Your RRB Group D Phase 4 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the hall ticket. Take a printout of the hall ticket on A4 size paper and preserve it till the exam date.

RRB the Group D exam for Phase 4 will start on September 19 and will conclude on October 7, 2022. As per the official notice the admit card was expected to release 4 days prior to the commencement of the examination, however, the admit cards have not been made available yet and are expected to be released anytime now.

Earlier the RRB Group D exam city slip was released for candidates on various regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board on September 12, 2022.