RRB Group D Phase 2 Exams from August 26: How to download admit card and other details

Mini RRB Group D Phase 2 exam will be conducted from August 26 to September 8 and the admit card for the same has also been released.

The Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the second phase of the RRB Group D CBT Exam from August 26 to September 8, 2022. The first phase of the exam is being held from August 17 to 25. The admit cards for RRB Group D 2022 Phase 2 exams were released on August 22 on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card from rrbcdg.gov.in

Here is how to download the admit card for RRB Group D Phase 2 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB at Go to the official website of the RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in or the website for the region you have applied for.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022” displayed on the home page.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: Your RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB Group D Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout on A4 size paper.

NOTE: It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the RRB 2022 Group D Admit Card to the exam hall.

On August 18, the Board released the City Intimation Slip for the phase 2 examination as well.

Exam details

The RRB Group D 2022 Exams will be conducted in online mode at different exam centres across the country.

The phase 2 exam will be conducted for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North-western Railway (Jaipur), South-East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Recruitment Details

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) for the recruitment for various posts in Level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix will be conducted in multiple phases.

RRB will be conducting the online exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for about 1,03,769 vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.