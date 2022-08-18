    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    RRB Group D 2022 application status link activated: Here is where and how to check

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The application status link will remain active till the completion of the Computer Based Exam.

    The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the RRB Group D Exam application status link for candidates to check their application status. RRB is holding the online exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in multiple phases this year. The recruitment drive will fill 1,03,769 vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in different units of the Indian Railways.
    Here is how to check the RRB Group D Exam application status
    Step 1: Go to the official websites of regional RRBs.
    Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads ‘CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for Level – 1 posts application status’ displayed on the home page.
    Step 3: Enter the login details such as the provided registration number and date of Birth and click on submit.
    Step 4: On successful login, your RRB Group D 2022 exam application status will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Carefully check the application status and download the page for future reference.
    ALSO READ:  MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: Application process begins today, check how to apply
    The status link will remain active till the completion of the Computer Based Test (CBT). The RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process involved CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
    The phase 1 exams are being conducted from August 17 onwards, while the Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The minimum educational qualification for RRB Group D Level 1 Posts is 10th pass/ ITI from institutions recognized by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT. The age limit is 18 to 33 years for general candidates, and for OBC candidates it is 18 to 36 years while for SC/ST candidates it is 18 to 38 years.
    ALSO READ: Navodaya Teacher, Principal Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for 1,616 posts
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

