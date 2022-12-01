The RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result was declared earlier and the commission has now released the marks of candidates on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The results for the mains exam were announced earlier on August 30.

As per the official notice, those who failed will be given an opportunity to re-totalling the marks obtained in the examination. To apply for re-totalling, candidates had to go to the exam dashboard and apply for re-totalling via online mode. For each question, challenged candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 25. Candidates can apply for re-totalling of marks from December 2 to 11.

Here is how to check the RPSC RAS Mains Result marks.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using the provided credentials

Step 4: A new page would open with the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the marks and download the page for future reference.

Through the exam, the commission aims to shortlist candidates for the recruitment of a total of 988 posts, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment based on their performance in the RAS Preliminary examination, the RAS Mains exam, and the personality test/viva-voce.