PM Modi virtually addresses Rozgar Mela in Uttarakhand

While launching the initiative last year, the prime minister had announced his vision of employing a million people across various government departments and ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the Rozgar Mela held in Uttarakhand on Monday. First launched in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela was launched by Modi with the aim of increasing job opportunities for the Indian youth.

Modi congratulated those that received appointment letters today and wished the new inductees the best of luck. He also said that large-scale investments were being made in Uttarakhand for infrastructure development and job creation.

"Be it workers for construction, engineering or raw material businesses and small traders, job opportunities are growing. With a rise in demand in the transport sector, Uttarakhand's youth are getting fresh employment opportunities," the prime minister said.

He added that over Rs 38 crore in Mudra loans had been given across the country to over 8 crore youths. Those who received these loans have become entrepreneurs for the first time, Modi said.

"Your life, your family's life is about to change. But the service in which you are entering, is not just about changing your life but is a medium to bring about mass change," Modi said in his speech.

He also told the young attendees to leverage the important opportunities of India's new "Amrit Kaal."

"With your sense of service, you have to contribute your best in the efforts of development and trust in the state and the nation," Modi said.

While launching the initiative last year, the prime minister had announced his vision of employing a million people across various government departments and ministries.

Speaking via video conferencing today, Modi said that states and Union Territories with a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the helm had witnessed large scale employment fairs.

"In the past few months, the Central government has given appointment letters to lakhs of youths," he said. "It has been our continuous effort to ensure new opportunities and modes to move forward for every youth on the basis of their interests and abilities."

In his address, Modi also highlighted the role of teachers claiming they are mediums of change and "prepare youths for a new century."

On January 20, the prime minister distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits to government departments and organisations. He had issued over 75,000 such letters back in October 2022 when he launched the first phase of the Rozgar Mela.

The prime minister has previously kicked off editions of the Rozgar Mela in other states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

With agency inputs.