Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to hand over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits tomorrow

In the latest round of the central government's flagship recruitment programme, Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to over 70,000 newly recruited government employees on Saturday, July 22. The event will be held at 44 locations, where job letters will be handed over to new recruits who will join central government departments, state governments and Union Territories.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, more than 70,000 appointment letters will be distributed to new recruits by PM Modi via video conferencing at 10:30 am on Saturday.

The newly-inducted government employees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, as stated in a PIB release. The portal offers access to more than 580 e-learning courses, making it convenient for learning "anywhere, (on) any device."

In the previous round of Rozgar Mela, which was held on June 13 , Prime Minister Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to new inductees through video conferencing.

Addressing the attendees, PM Modi said, "Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country."

Prior to this, a similar recruitment drive was held in April this year, where PM Modi distributed appointment letters to 71,000 new appointees through video conferencing.

Rozgar Mela is the central government's initiative for employment generation, with the aim of providing a million central government jobs. Successful candidates are recruited to central government departments across ministries after selection through agencies like SSC, Railway Board, UPSC and others.