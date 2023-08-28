Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conference on August 28. The letters were distributed as part of the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela, which will be held across 45 locations in the country.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police.

The new recruits will join the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The newly inducted appointees also get an opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

Ahead of the virtual event today, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.”

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.