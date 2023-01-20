Modi also urged the new recruits to see government job as a way of providing welfare service to the nation and not as just a ‘job’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Friday delivered 71,000 appointment letters to newly hired employees in numerous government agencies and organisations as part of the Rozgar Mela. The PM spoke with several of the candidates via video conference after distributing the appointment letters and listening to their life stories.

PM Modi said that self learning through technology is the opportunity that today’s youth have and in developing India, employment opportunities are booming everyday.

The new recruits, chosen from across the nation, will work in a variety of positions for the central government, including teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers, junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, and income tax inspectors.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The Rozgar Mela drive was announced last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people.