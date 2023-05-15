Breaking News
Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:10:20 PM IST (Published)

The newly hired workers will also get the chance to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course created for all new appointees in various government ministries, in addition to receiving appointment letters.

Approximately 71,000 appointment letters will be distributed to new recruits on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16, 2023.

A Rozgar Mela will be held across 45 locations across the country, with recruitment taking place across central government departments and state governments/union territories.
The newly hired personnel will be appointed to a variety of positions/posts, including gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub divisional officer, tax assistants, assistant enforcement officer, inspectors, nursing officers, assistant security officers, fireman, assistant accounts officer, assistant audit officer, divisional acc officer, and assistant accounts officer.
