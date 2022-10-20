Resignations spiked across companies that ended work from home: Report

By CNBCTV18.com

Companies that announced an imminent return to office locations, ending the work-from-home model for employees, saw a massive spike in attrition, according to a survey conducted by Aon, an HR solutions company.

Employee resignations at companies which called their employees back to the office in August, increased to 29 percent, while companies that allowed remote work or adopted a hybrid model faced 19 percent attrition.

As per an Economic Times report, over 90 percent of companies had switched to work from office mode either fully or partially as of August. Only 9 percent continue to allow employees to work remotely. While in January, 38 percent of Indian companies were operating remotely, according to the report.

The Aon survey indicates that employees prefer remote work to other attendance models.

In the survey, 70 percent of 700 companies were operating in hybrid mode, as of August as compared to just 48 percent in January.

Companies such as PepsiCo, RPG Group, Mercedes-Benz India, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were the ones to take a flexible approach toward employee attendance models.

Working in hybrid mode, the RPG Group has divided jobs into four categories, 100 percent work-from-home roles for tech and frontline sales roles, 100 percent work-from-office for those whose jobs demand physical presence such as administration, security, factory workers and a hybrid model for departments such as finance, HR and legal. All company offices of RPG Group are open and productivity has not been affected so far, group president (human resources) S Venkatesh told Economic Times.

On the other hand, automaker Maruti Suzuki is among 23 percent of surveyed companies that have allowed employees to work from onsite and offsite locations.

Most companies in the survey have taken a hybrid approach. The results indicate towards a broader trend of companies taking a flexible approach to balance employee preference and business requirements.