Isha Ambani to lead RIL's upcoming Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School

2 Min Read
Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, announced the opening of a new educational institute — the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School — at Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th Annual General Meeting held on Monday. Envisioned as a 'model school of the future with an Indian soul', the school will be led by her daughter Isha Ambani.
"We are now eagerly looking forward to opening our new school, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. Led by my daughter Isha, this new school is envisioned as a model school of the future with an Indian soul."
She also announced that the group's flagship Dhirubhai Ambani International School continues to rank amongst the top IB schools.
"I am pleased to share that our flagship Dhirubhai Ambani International School continues to be amongst the Top IB Schools globally, and the No. 1 International School in India for 10 consecutive years. It’s a happy school where teaching is a pleasure and learning a joy," she added.
In her speech to the shareholders, Nita laid out the vision of the Reliance Foundation, saying that they are attempting to connect India's 250 million schoolchildren to quality education and employment opportunities through the power of 5G.
As a tribute to Reliance Group's founder Dhirubhai Ambani on his 90th birthday, Nita Ambani also made a commitment to support 50,000 students through Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships over the next 10 years. The foundation has awarded 5,100 scholarships this year.
She also laid out her commitment to building teachers’ capacity for delivering 21st-century learning to schoolchildren. "Therefore, I am happy to share that we are establishing a world-class teacher leadership institute and awards to foster teacher innovation."
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 4:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
From ISRO Assistant recruitment to UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Here are the important exams in September
Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Kota suicide count rises to 22, coaching institutes banned from conducting exams for two months
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read