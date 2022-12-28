English
education News

Reliance Foundation announces over 50,000 scholarships on Dhirubhai Ambani’s 90th birth anniversary

Reliance Foundation announces over 50,000 scholarships on Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary

By Nishtha Pandey  Dec 28, 2022 5:31:41 PM IST (Published)

Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

Reliance Foundation has through a press release on Wednesday announced that it will award over 50,000 scholarships in the next 10 years to students pursuing higher education in the country.

This announcement was made to mark the 90th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder and former chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.
The foundationcsaid it will award up to 5,000 merit-based undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh, and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh, for the 2022-23 academic year. The deadline for applications is February 14, 2023.
“My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships, over the next 10 years,” said Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.
Also read: Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers
Aside from the scholarship grant, Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships offer scholars access to a vibrant alumni network and enabling support system, added the press release.
Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate scholarships are designed to find and develop tomorrow's leaders. Scholarships will be given out after a rigorous selection procedure that includes interviews with top academics.
Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable and New Energy, Material Science and Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit.
Also read: Mukesh Ambani's 20 years at the helm of Reliance show adaptability to the changing times
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

