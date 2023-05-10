Registration for UGC NET 2023 June session starts today: Check important dates and other details

The candidates will be allowed to apply for the UGC NET June session exam till May 31. The exam will be conducted by the NTA from June 13 to June 22 in 83 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the UGC NET 2023 June Session from today, May 10. Candidates can register on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The announcement regarding the registration and the exam dates was made by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter.
“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the UGC Chairman tweeted on Tuesday.
As per the information shared by the UGC chairman, the registrations will begin today and the candidates will be allowed to apply for the June session exam till May 31.
Here’s how to register for the UGC NET June 2023 session:
Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of the UGC NET.
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET June 2023.”
Step 3: Register on the portal by providing basic information such as name and mobile number.
Step 4: Log in to the portal using the given credentials and the system-generated ID and password.
Step 5: Proceed to fill up the UGC NET application form.
Step 6: Upload all the necessary copies of the scanned documents and pay the application fee.
Step 7: Submit the application form to complete the registration
The UGC NET June Session exam will be conducted by the NTA from June 13 to June 22.
The examination will be conducted in 83 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The UGC has entrusted the NTA to conduct the UGC-NET exams, which determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor posts and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various Central and state universities.
The NTA had earlier conducted the UGC NET December 2022 Session between February 21 and March 16. The authority also released the results of the exam online for all candidates.
