L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
Registration for UGC NET 2023 June session starts today: Check important dates and other details

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 5:14:24 PM IST (Published)

The candidates will be allowed to apply for the UGC NET June session exam till May 31. The exam will be conducted by the NTA from June 13 to June 22 in 83 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the UGC NET 2023 June Session from today, May 10. Candidates can register on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The announcement regarding the registration and the exam dates was made by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the UGC Chairman tweeted on Tuesday.
As per the information shared by the UGC chairman, the registrations will begin today and the candidates will be allowed to apply for the June session exam till May 31.
