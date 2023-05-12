Registration for JNV Class 11 Admission lateral begins today —Check how to register & other details

The registration for admission will be open till May 31 and candidates can apply on the official website navodaya.gov.in.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the registration process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Admission 2023 lateral entry. Candidates can register for the admission through the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The NVS will be accepting registrations till May 31.
Here’s how to register for the JNV Class 11 Admission:
Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in the official website of NVS
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads "Click Here To Submit Online Application Form For Class XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023" on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Fill up the required details to register and proceed to access the application portal
Step 4: Fill the JNV Admission 2023 application form and upload all the necessary documents and photographs
Step 5: Submit the JNV application form and make sure all the documents are uploaded in the prescribed format. Candidates applying for the admissions will need to upload their Photograph, signature, Parents' signature in JPG/JPEG format between 10kb to 100kb size.
Step 6: Pay the required application fee and submit the JNV form
Step 7: After successful submission, save the printout of the receipt for future references
While the last date to submit the form is May 31, the correction window will open on June 1 till June 2.
Exam Date
The JNV Class 11 admissions will be done for candidates based on their score in the selection test. As per the official update, the NVS will conduct the selection test at 11 AM on July 22.
Eligibility
Only the candidates who studied class 10th in 2022 (January to December Session) and in 2022-23(April-2022 to March-2023 Session) will be eligible to apply for admissions and the class 11th Lateral Entry Selection Test at JNV.
Also the Date of Birth of the candidate must be between June 1, 2006, and July 31, 2008 (both days inclusive).
