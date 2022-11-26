Register now for IIT Bombay's E-Cell flagship event

E-Cell is known for setting trends and as it aspires to set the bar higher, this year, they have in store the Summit chapters set to be celebrated in megacities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Benglauru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Entrepreneurship is different to different people. Some see it as an adventure for self discovery, others as a path to etch their names on the flow of time. An entrepreneur needs to be an innovator, a leader, an executive and a lot more. If the last decade and its numbers are anything to go by, we can say, India is changing, and at the heart of it all are startups.

Envisioning to pioneer the pursuit of creating job creators is the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay. Being in the 25th year since its inception, we are beckoning E-Cell's flagship event , the E-Summit on January 28 and 29, 2023.

E-Cell is known for setting trends rather than following norms, so aspiring to set the bar even higher, this year, they have in store the Summit chapters set to be celebrated in the megacities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Benglauru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

With events such as

- The Networking Arena (NA) where the founders will get the chance to meet and network with investors and mentors

- The startup expo is the unique opportunity to showcase your idea and venture to the enthusiastic audience and future customers or investors

- There are gonna be thorough workshops covering multiple dimensions of business

- The range of competitions just like what E-Summit brings to you every year

lined up, there is something in store for anyone and everyone, whether you are a college student or a budding entrepreneur who has already launched your venture.

This is the opportunity for entire India to witness what was earlier limited to the financial capital of India alone.

For any queries, email at support@ecell.in

Note*: This is a partnered post.