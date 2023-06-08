homeeducation NewsREET Main level 2 result 2023 for Science & Maths announced; Check details here

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 4:04:47 PM IST (Published)

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Level II can now download their results by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the REET Main Level 2 Result 2023 for Science-Maths on 7 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Level II can now download their results by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET Level 2 SST results were issued earlier on 3 June. The final answer key for Level-2 was released on 5 June 2023.
Along with the results of REET Main Level 2 Science & Mathematics, the cut-off marks for each subject have also been released. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the list of shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) for which the Board will release details in due course.
REET Main Level 2 Result 2023: How to download
  • Log on to the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link available for REET Mains Sci-Maths Result 2023.
  • A new PDF file will open on the screen.
  • Find your roll numbers in the PDF list.
  • Download the REET Mains result PDF and get its hard copy for further use.
    • (Edited by : Radhika Hitkari)
    Tags

    exam resultsRajasthan goverment

