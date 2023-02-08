REET Exam Date 2023: Check RSMSSB Teacher exam schedule here

REET Exams will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will run between 9:30-12:00 noon and the evening shift will be between 3:00-5:30 PM. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification on the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board website. The official notification contains the exact dates and timings for each of the different subject exams.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule of examination for the Rajasthan Examination Eligibility for Teachers (REET) Exam on its official website. The REET Exam for Level 1 & Level 2 Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Direct Recruitment 2022 is being conducted for the recruitment of 48,000 Science and Maths, Political Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi teachers.

The exam will be held between February 25 and March 1 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 9.30 am and 12 pm and the evening shift will be between 3 pm and 5.30 pm. The exam for the Level 1 Primary school teachers will be conducted on February 25. The exam for the Level 2 Upper Primary school teachers will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. A total of nine exams will be conducted under direct recruitment for the teaching posts. Eight of the exams are for Level 2 Teaching posts.

How to download the REET Exam Schedule 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board website - Go to the official Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Next, select the ‘News Notification’ button which is near the bottom of the webpage.

Step 3: Select the ‘Primary & Upper Primary School Teacher 2022: Exam Schedule and Guideline.’

Step 4: The date sheet notification will open on a new page.

Step 5: Download the schedule for future reference.