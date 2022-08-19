REET Answer Key 2022 released: Here’s how to check

By CNBCTV18.COM

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer, had conducted level 1 and level 2 REET exam 2022 on July 23 and 24 this year at various exam centres across the country

The answer key for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022, has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the REET Answer Key 2022 from the official site.

The board conducted level 1 and level 2 REET exams 2022 on July 23 and 24 this year at various centres across the country. The answer keys are not the final results but will help candidates determine the score.

Candidates have the scope of raising objections to the answer key till 12 am on August 25. They will have to pay Rs 300 for each question to raise objections. Candidates will also find the objection link on the official website . They will have to log in using their credentials to raise objections.

How to check the answer keys?

To check the REET 2022 answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of REET.

On the home page, they will have to then click on the REET Answer Key 2022 link.

A dropdown box will appear on the screen where candidates will have to check the answer key as per the exam shift.

Candidates can download the PDF file and take a printout to check the answers and determine their scores.

The REET 2022 results will also be announced soon.

According to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are around 62,000 posts that will be filled with candidates who will clear the teachers' eligibility exam. The chief minister also said the state government will open 36 women's universities in 19 districts of Rajasthan.