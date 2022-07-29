REET 2022 answer key to be published soon: Check how to download and expected release date

The answer key of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be published soon. Once published, candidates can login to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER) and download the answer key.

The question booklet for REET 2022 is already available on the reetbser2022.in website. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objection within the stipulated time.

As per media reports, the REET 2022 answer key is expected to be released by July 31. However, BSER Ajmer is yet to confirm the date and time of the release.

Here’s how to download REET 2022 answer key once it is released

Step 1: Visit reetbser2022.in the official website of the board.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘REET 2022 answer key’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your credentials such as your roll number, if required to login.

Step 4: Your REET 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen, download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

The REET 2022 exams were held on July 23 and 24, 2022, at 2 levels. The Level 1 exam was for primary school teacher posts, while level 2 was for secondary school teacher posts.

As per the REET 2022 marking scheme, candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.