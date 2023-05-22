RBSE 10th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Check date, time and how to download

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were held this year from March 16 to April 13, and around 11 lakh students registered for them.

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will be declaring the RBSE 10th result 2023 soon. According to the latest reports, the Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2023 is anticipated to be released by RBSE by end of this week. The RBSE 10th date and time for the results announcement have not yet been officially confirmed by the authorities.

Students can view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, when the results are announced. RBSE released the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 18, but the Arts stream results have not been released yet.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to download

Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to access the RBSE's official website.

Click the link for the RBSE 10th Board Result 2023 on the webpage.

You can enter information for login, such as your roll number and DOB, in the newly opened tab.

Your 2023 RBSE Board Result will appear on the screen once you click "Submit."

You can use the device to download your RBSE 10th Board Result 2023.