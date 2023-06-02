homeeducation NewsRBSE 10th Result 2023: Link to activate at 1 pm today check how and where to download

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Link to activate at 1 pm today check how and where to download

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Link to activate at 1 pm today check how and where to download
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 12:00:03 PM IST (Published)

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were held this year from March 16 to April 13, and around 11 lakh students registered for them.

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will be declaring the RBSE 10th result 2023 today. The link for the results will be activated at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, at 1 PM on June 2, 2023.

Students can view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, when the results are announced.
RBSE released the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 18.
The RBSE Class 10 examinations were held this year from March 16 to April 13, and around 11 lakh students registered for them.
Also read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be declared at 1 PM today check how to download
RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to download
  • Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to access the RBSE's official website.
  • Click the link for the RBSE 10th Board Result 2023 on the webpage.
  • You can enter information for login, such as your roll number and DOB, in the newly opened tab.
  • Your 2023 RBSE Board Result will appear on the screen once you click "Submit."
  • You can use the device to download your RBSE 10th Board Result 2023.Get a printout if necessary.
    • Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    class 10RBSE result

    Recommended Articles

    View All

    Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it

    Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?

    Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

    Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments

    May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

    World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums

    May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read