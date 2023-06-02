English
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Link to activate at 1 pm today check how and where to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 12:00:03 PM IST (Published)

The RBSE Class 10 examinations were held this year from March 16 to April 13, and around 11 lakh students registered for them.

The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will be declaring the RBSE 10th result 2023 today. The link for the results will be activated at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, at 1 PM on June 2, 2023.

Students can view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, when the results are announced.
RBSE released the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 18.
