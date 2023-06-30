RBI Grade B admit card 2023 released, check how to download

The RBI Grade B 2023 exams are scheduled to take place on July 9. The admit card for RBI Grade B 2023 will contain important details such as the candidate's roll number, password, date, time, and venue of the examination center.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released the admit cards for RBI Grade B 2023.

Aspirants who have applied for RBI Grade B general posts can now download their admission letters from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B 2023 exams are scheduled to take place on July 9. The admit card for RBI Grade B 2023 will contain important details such as the candidate's roll number, password, date, time, and venue of the examination center.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam center on the day of the examination.

The RBI Grade B exam will have a duration of 120 minutes. The question paper will consist of four sections - general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning. A total of 200 questions carrying 200 marks will be included in the exam.

To download the RBI Grade B admit card 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Click on the "Current Vacancies" tab, then select "Call Letters."

Look for the link titled "Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General) - PY-2023."

Enter your login credentials, such as registration or roll number, and password or date of birth.

Click on the login button.

The RBI Grade B admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admission letter and take a printout for future reference.