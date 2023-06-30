CNBC TV18
RBI Grade B admit card 2023 released, check how to download

RBI Grade B admit card 2023 released, check how to download
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 4:16:52 PM IST (Published)

The RBI Grade B 2023 exams are scheduled to take place on July 9. The admit card for RBI Grade B 2023 will contain important details such as the candidate's roll number, password, date, time, and venue of the examination center.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released the admit cards for RBI Grade B 2023.

Aspirants who have applied for RBI Grade B general posts can now download their admission letters from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The RBI Grade B 2023 exams are scheduled to take place on July 9. The admit card for RBI Grade B 2023 will contain important details such as the candidate's roll number, password, date, time, and venue of the examination center.
X