Two-day Visitor’s Conference concludes at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The first citizen of the country also appreciated a special session on Diversity, Equality, Inclusivity and Wellness and said that higher education institutions are among the most effective platforms for promoting Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, fraternity and respect for women.

The two-day long Visitor’s Conference concluded on Tuesday at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on the Theme — Education for Sustainable Development.

As per the press release, during the session, five different groups brainstormed on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realisation of NEP-2020; Internationalisation efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal.

The outcome of the deliberations was presented before the President of India Draupadi Murmu . President Murmu said that discussion on the subject 'Internationalisation Efforts and G20' is very relevant in establishing India as a Knowledge Superpower. She added India is making efforts to find collective solutions to the current global challenges together with the G20 countries

"The President said that the significance of the policy is proved only in putting it into practice. Outcomes and results prove that the policy has been effectively implemented. For example, through the Digital India initiative, a target has been set to digitally empower the Indian society and bring changes in the country's economy."

The second day seminar was also attended by eleven leading industrialists including Ajay Piramal of the Piramal group, Roshini Nadar of the HCL technologies, Rakesh Gangwal of Indigo among others. The idea of this meet with the President was to get an idea as to how they have contributed to their alma mater.