IIM Amendment Bill clears both Houses of Parliament, heads to President for approval

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amending the IIM Act of 2017, was approved by the Rajya Sabha on August 8 after previously passing in the Lok Sabha.

Proposing amendments such as increased presidential powers in IIMS, the Bill has raised concerns over the equilibrium between accountability and autonomy for these distinguished management institutions.

Here are some of the changes it has proposed:

# Declaring all 20 IIMs across India as "institutions of national importance."

# Appointing the President of India as the "Visitor" to all IIMs.

# Per the proposed changes, the Visitor will have powers to conduct audits and appoint/remove board members.

# Visitor gets to appoint each IIMs' chairperson of coordination forums, which have been proposed for better coordination.

Why is the bill controversial?

While aiming to enhance accountability, the amendments have sparked concerns about the autonomy of these renowned management institutions. Critics fear that the Visitor designation for the President of India could lead to undue interference in academic and administrative affairs, undermining autonomy and academic freedom.

The bill's classification of IIMs as 'institutions of national importance' raises questions about potential government control and regulation, potentially limiting their independent innovation.

The creation of coordination forums to align IIMs under common policy objectives is met with scepticism, as it could homogenise institutions with distinct strengths.

Past conflicts between the government and management schools, like disputes over executive MBA degrees, add to the controversy. The bill could be seen as an effort to assert control in response to past disagreements, potentially compromising academic decision-making.

