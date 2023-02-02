Registrations will remain open for the entire month of February 2023 and will close on March 1, 2023. The teachers are being recruited for Mahatma Gandhi government schools in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas across Rajasthan.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) invited applications to fill 9,172 vacancies for teachers on January 31. The vacancies are open for Assistant Teachers Level 1 and Assistant Teachers Level 2 for English and Maths. The positions will be contractual in nature.

Eligible candidates can apply at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Registrations will remain open for the entire month of February and will close on March 1. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,140 level 1 assistant teachers vacancies and 1,286 level 2 assistant teachers vacancies. The teachers are being recruited for Mahatma Gandhi government schools in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas across Rajasthan.

Interested candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Thise from the economically weaker class category candidates will pay Rs 70, and SC/ST and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 60 as the online application fees.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for more information.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Go to the official website for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

At the homepage of the website, locate and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button for the ‘Assistant Teacher Level-1 and Assistant Teacher Level-2 Contractual Recruitment 2023 (DSE)’

On the new page, individuals will have to first register themselves and create the necessary login credentials.

After registration is complete, log in using the newly generated login credentials.

After logging in, fill in the application form.

Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Save the application form for future use.