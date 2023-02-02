English
homeeducation News

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply for 9,172 vacancies

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 1:04:11 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Registrations will remain open for the entire month of February 2023 and will close on March 1, 2023. The teachers are being recruited for Mahatma Gandhi government schools in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas across Rajasthan. 

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) invited applications to fill 9,172 vacancies for teachers on January 31. The vacancies are open for Assistant Teachers Level 1 and Assistant Teachers Level 2 for English and Maths. The positions will be contractual in nature.

Eligible candidates can apply at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Registrations will remain open for the entire month of February and will close on March 1. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,140 level 1 assistant teachers vacancies and 1,286 level 2 assistant teachers vacancies. The teachers are being recruited for Mahatma Gandhi government schools in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP areas across Rajasthan. 
Interested candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Thise from the economically weaker class category candidates will pay Rs 70, and SC/ST and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 60 as the online application fees.
ALSO READ:
CA Foundation results expected on Feb 3; here is how to check
Candidates are advised to visit the official websites for more information. 
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to Apply 
Go to the official website for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
At the homepage of the website, locate and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button for the ‘Assistant Teacher Level-1 and Assistant Teacher Level-2 Contractual Recruitment 2023 (DSE)’
ALSO READ: Budget 2023: Rs 1.12 lakh crore allocated to education sector, highest ever — here are the highlights
On the new page, individuals will have to first register themselves and create the necessary login credentials.
After registration is complete, log in using the newly generated login credentials.
After logging in, fill in the application form.
Pay the registration fee and submit the form.
Save the application form for future use.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 12:01 PM IST
