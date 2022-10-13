Rajasthan Class 10, 12 board exams: 100% syllabus to be covered for academic year 2022-23

By CNBCTV18.com

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2022-23. As per the notification, this year, the board will conduct exams on the full academic syllabus, similar to the pre-Covid years. The board exams will also be conducted offline. Earlier a 30 percent cut in the syllabus was made due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board said in its notification that for the examinations in the 2022-2023 academic year, 100 percent syllabus will be covered in all subjects for Class 10 and Class 12. The complete syllabus for the board exams has been made available on the official website of the board ( www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in ).

RBSE will also upload a new model question paper for the Class 10 and 12 board exams soon on its website. However, the notification mentions that the pattern of approved papers for the exam will remain the same, but the choice in the question paper will be provided only in long answer questions and no option for short answer questions will be provided to the students.

The duration of the examination has also been increased from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes.

Here’s how to download the RBSE 10th and 12th exams syllabus

Step 1: Go to Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in the official website of the board.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the RBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023 syllabus.

Step 3: The syllabus for RBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2023 will appear in PDF format.

Step 4: Proceed to download it and save it or take a printout for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board is likely to conduct the Class 10, and 12 board exams in March 2023. The timetable for the same is expected to be released soon.