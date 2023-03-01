Rajasthan Board 2023: Exam postponed, datesheet revised

RBSE postponed the exam (for classes 10 and 12) that was supposed to be held on April 3, as the day is observed as Mahavir Jayanti and is a public holiday. The exam will now be held on April 4.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has revised the datesheet of Rajasthan Board exams for classes 10 and 12. As per the revised schedule, the exam that was to be held on April 3 has now been postponed to April 4. The change has been carried out due to the festival of Mahavir Jayanti.

RBSE decided to postpone the examination as Mahavir Jayanti will be observed in the state on April 3 and it’s a public holiday.

The revised timetable is available on the official website of RBSE. Candidates should note that the dates for other papers will remain the same for both class 10 and 12 students across the state.

The class 10 board examination will begin on March 16 and will end on April 11. The exams for class 10 will start with the English subject and end with vocational subjects.

On the other hand, the class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 9 to April 12. The exams for class 12 will begin with the psychology paper and conclude with vocational subjects.

The exams will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. Candidates have been instructed to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the start of the exam. A total of 6081 exam centres have been set up for these exams.

As many as 21,12,206 students have registered for the Rajasthan board exams this year.

RBSE admit card 2023

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has not released the admit card for these exams. However, reports suggest that candidates can expect the hall ticket anytime soon which will be released on the official website of RBSE.

Only the school authorities will be able to download the board exam admit cards from the official website and students should contact their schools to get their admit cards. Once the admit card is released, school authorities will be able to download the hall ticket by entering their user ID and password on the portal.

All the candidates should carry their RBSE class 10 and 12 admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or appear for the exam without these two documents.