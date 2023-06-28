QS World University Rankings 2023-24: IIT Bombay ranks 149, here are other Indian universities among top 500

India is the seventh most represented country globally, with 45 universities ranked this year, and It is the third most represented country in Asia trailing behind Japan (52 universities) and China (Mainland) (71 universities).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has made it to the top 150 in the QS World University Rankings, which was released in the early hours of Wednesday. IIT Bombay made a remarkable leap to climb 23 positions to secure the 149th rank globally in the 20th edition of the rankings. Earlier, only the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) achieved the feat in 2016 with a rank of 147.

This year’s rankings have witnessed major fluctuations due to the introduction of three new parameters and change in weightage of the existing parameters.

The three new parameters introduced by the agency were sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network. These qualifying conditions carried a weightage of 5 percent.

To accommodate the three new indicators, the importance of other parameters was reduced, causing drastic changes in the rankings.

The IISc fell 70 positions from 155th rank to 225th to become the third-highest ranked Indian institution.

IIT Delhi also came down from 174th Rank to 197th Rank and IIT Kanpur fell from 264th to 278th while IIT Madras slipped from 250th to 285th.

Additionally, two new Indian universities made their debut in the top 500. The University of Delhi and Anna University in Tamil Nadu secured 407th and 427th ranks, respectively.

Further, four new Indian universities, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Chitkara University, and the Indian Statistical Institute have made it to the list this year.

