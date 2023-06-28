QS World University Rankings 2023-24: IIT Bombay ranks 149, here are other Indian universities among top 500

2 Min Read
India is the seventh most represented country globally, with 45 universities ranked this year, and It is the third most represented country in Asia trailing behind Japan (52 universities) and China (Mainland) (71 universities).
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has made it to the top 150 in the QS World University Rankings, which was released in the early hours of Wednesday. IIT Bombay made a remarkable leap to climb 23 positions to secure the 149th rank globally in the 20th edition of the rankings. Earlier, only the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) achieved the feat in 2016 with a rank of 147.
This year’s rankings have witnessed major fluctuations due to the introduction of three new parameters and change in weightage of the existing parameters.
The three new parameters introduced by the agency were sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network. These qualifying conditions carried a weightage of 5 percent.