PwC India looks to hire 10000 tech employees in next 3-4 years

Financial advisory services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC) India had planned to hire 10,000 people over the next five years but now it is expected to meet the target over 3-4 years, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, as it celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The firm said on August 30 it is making every effort to provide its people with a challenging and holistic work environment that is characterised by diversity, upskilling, and a focus on growth opportunities. To cater to the aspiration of being relevant to India Inc’s growth plans, the network of firms is also aggressively hiring, it said.

“The plan was to hire 10,000 people over a five-year period across priority areas such as cloud, digital, analytics, cyber and emerging technologies — a number that now looks achievable in a 3-4 year period,” it said in the statement.

PwC India also said the domestic market is a huge focus and that it is looking to expand its reach — having opened three new offices this year — to come closer to clients and tap into the immense talent pools across the country.

“Armed with our new strategy, we remain relentlessly focused on playing our part in realising India’s ambition of becoming a USD 5 trillion dollar economy. We look forward to collaborating with our clients, our people and the larger stakeholder ecosystem to create the virtuous cycle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes necessary for our country to emerge as a global leader,” said, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India.

The company had clocked a 22 percent revenue growth in the last fiscal as compared to the preceding financial year.

The firm has been investing in the areas of technology and management consulting, risk and deals, including organic acquisitions to deepen existing problem-solving capabilities and add scale, it said.