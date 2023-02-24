Punjab School Education Board postpones class 12 English exam that was to be held today

homeeducation NewsPunjab School Education Board postpones class 12 English exam that was to be held today

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 2:20:11 PM IST (Updated)

The paper was scheduled at 2 pm today but the announcement about the cancellation came around 1:30 pm itself.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) notified via a circular today that the  12th Board English exam that was to be held today, February 24, 2023 has been cancelled.

The announcement came at about the 1:30 pm for the cancellation of the exam.

Story will be updated with more details
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 2:13 PM IST
