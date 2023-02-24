Punjab School Education Board postpones class 12 English exam that was to be held today

The paper was scheduled at 2 pm today but the announcement about the cancellation came around 1:30 pm itself.
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) notified via a circular today that the 12th Board English exam that was to be held today, February 24, 2023 has been cancelled.
The paper was scheduled at 2 pm today. The announcement came at about the 1:30 pm for the cancellation of the exam.
Story will be updated with more details
Punjab School Education Board has postponed the 12th standard English (compulsory) exam which was scheduled to be held today pic.twitter.com/9eIyIXBGme— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 2:13 PM IST
