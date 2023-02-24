English
Punjab School Education Board postpones class 12 English exam that was to be held today

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 2:20:11 PM IST (Updated)

The paper was scheduled at 2 pm today but the announcement about the cancellation came around 1:30 pm itself.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) notified via a circular today that the  12th Board English exam that was to be held today, February 24, 2023 has been cancelled.

The paper was scheduled at 2 pm today. The announcement came at about the 1:30 pm for the cancellation of the exam.
Story will be updated with more details
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 2:13 PM IST
