With many of the students at the school belonging to poor and middle-class families, the promise of air travel is a powerful motivator.

When Rakesh Sharma became the principal of Shaheed Gurdas Ram Memorial Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) at Zira, in Punjab’s Ferozepur, the school was ranked 48 out of 56. The school had not produced a single student to feature in the state merit list of Punjab School Education Board exams in the last 12 years. Sharma wanted to change that, and to motivate the students he offered a simple reward – find a place on the merit list and he will fulfil their wishes.

Now with four students from the school making it to the state merit list, the overjoyed teacher did not hesitate to fulfil the wish of the students for an air trip by paying from his own pocket.

“The students wished for ‘jahaaz da jhoota’ (travel by air) and I told them it is my commitment to fulfil their wish,” Sharma told PTI.

“I announced in a prayer meeting that if any student of 10th or 12th class secures merit positions in board exams, I will ensure air travel for any destination of their choice within the country,” he added.

The innovative gambit seems to have paid off with four students, two from Class 10 and another two from Class 12 securing merit positions in their final exams.

“Two class 12 students, Bhajanpreet Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur went to Goa from Amritsar on a flight in November last year. Both of them attended the India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX-2022) in Goa,” a happy Sharma said.

The younger two students would be travelling to the national capital and seeing sights like the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort and others in the last week of January.

With many of the students at the school belonging to poor and middle-class families, the promise of air travel is a powerful motivator. Bhajanpreet’s father is a ‘granthi’ (priest) at the local gurdwara while Simranjeet’s father works as a truck mechanic. Inspired by Sharma fulfilling his promise, another 22 students at the school have registered themselves for securing the merit position.

“The students asked me if all 22 secured merit positions, what would I do in that case? I told them I am committed to what I said. They will get ‘jahaaz da jhoota’,” Sharma said.