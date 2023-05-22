Punjab Class 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Date, time and how to download all details here

The PSEB Class 12 exams in 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, respectively. This year, more than 3 lakh students in the 12th grade are anticipating their board test results.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB Class 12 2023 results soon.

As per latest media updates the results can be released before May 31. Students can see their scorecards and results on the official website at pseb.ac.in when the results are announced.

The Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be made public by or before May 31, 2023, according to the official website.

The PSEB Class 12 exams in 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, respectively. This year, more than 3 lakh students in the 12th grade are anticipating their board test results.

PSEB Class 12 Board results 2023: How to download:

Go to pseb.ac.in to view the official webpage.

Click on the links for the Punjab Board 10th and PSEB 12th results that are available on the homepage.

Open a new window, fill in the necessary information, and then click submit.

You will see your Punjab Class 12 or Punjab Class 10 results in 2023.

PSEB Class 12th Board Result 2023: How to check on SMS?

Activate the SMS app on your phones.- Write out your roll number and text 5676750.- Your result will be delivered to you in a matter of seconds.