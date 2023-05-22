Punjab Class 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Date, time and how to download all details here

The PSEB Class 12 exams in 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, respectively. This year, more than 3 lakh students in the 12th grade are anticipating their board test results.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB Class 12 2023 results soon.

As per latest media updates the results can be released before May 31. Students can see their scorecards and results on the official website at pseb.ac.in when the results are announced.

The Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be made public by or before May 31, 2023, according to the official website.