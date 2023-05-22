English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsPunjab Class 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Date, time and how to download all details here

Punjab Class 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Date, time and how to download all details here

Punjab Class 12th Result 2023 to be declared soon: Date, time and how to download all details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:40:51 AM IST (Published)

The PSEB Class 12 exams in 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, respectively. This year, more than 3 lakh students in the 12th grade are anticipating their board test results.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB Class 12 2023 results soon.

As per latest media updates the results can be released before May 31. Students can see their scorecards and results on the official website at pseb.ac.in when the results are announced.
The Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be made public by or before May 31, 2023, according to the official website.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X